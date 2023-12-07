Mzansi's favourite entertainer, Skomota,, was captured in a TikTok video cosying up to The Punisher and feeling up his muscles

Skomota has been making waves on the internet and left Mzansi in stitches at his latest antics with the muscleman

Netizens were floored with laughter watching Skomota's video, saying he's in love with the bulky man

Mzansi questioned Skomota's sexuality after watching a TikTok video of him cosying up to The Punisher. Images: Twitter/ skomoskomo and Facebook/ Skomota

Skomota is back on the socials and has everybody talking. This time, netizens are questioning the performer's sexuality. In his latest clip, Skomo was captured feeling fellow TikTok sensation The Punisher's muscles, even trying to kiss him.

Skomota caresses The Punisher's muscles

Another day, another hilarious video of Skomota. The TikTok sensation is always up and about, ready to interact with his supporters, and Mzansi loves that about him.

He was recently captured taking photos with several women hounding each other to have a moment with the popular dancer. Recently, a new video surfaced where Skomoskomo shared a moment with a male supporter.

In the clip posted on The Punisher's TikTok page, Skomota feels up the bulky man's muscles at an event. The men share hugs and several photos, with Skomo going as far as trying to kiss the popular bodybuilder:

Mzansi weighs in on Skomota's video

Netizens can't get enough of Skomota and The Punisher's video, where some expressed how Skomo has a lot of love for people:

SakiSoulM said:

"Hugs and kisses. This Skomota has love for days."

198Nozie wrote:

"I like how he is fascinated by The Punisher, so cute. Skomo looks like a nice person, shame."

kgaraka revealed:

"Skomota is very affectionate."

Meanwhile, some netizens thought Skomo was too affectionate with The Punisher. Previously, the TikTok sensation was called out for touching a woman inappropriately:

KatlegoMaseng1 analysed:

"You could tell that he wanted to take him home."

Itu_meleng_ concluded:

"That man is in love."

_ThatoN said:

"Skomota is ready to risk it all."

Skomota reveals his dream collaborations

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Skomota saying he would like to work with Riky Rick and AKA.

Mzansi laughed at Skomota saying he wanted to work with the deceased rappers, as well as him revealing that he's friends with DJ Fresh:

tebza_wa_moisa said:

"@DJFreshSA, you don’t tell us that you and Skomota are besties."

