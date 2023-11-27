Skomota is losing popularity after a video of him showing inappropriate behaviour surfaced on TikTok

The dance sensation was recorded at a nightclub being rejected by the woman after he grabbed her bum

The footage disturbed many South Africans and they dragged Skomota in the comments section

Mzansi called out Skomota for his inappropriate behaviour. Image: @skomoskomo

Source: Twitter

A TikTok video of Skomota touching a woman without her consent has sparked outrage online.

Skomota's nightclub behaviour

The video posted by @navyhouston captures Skomota grabbing the woman's bum at a nightclub in an attempt to get her attention.

The woman called him out, saying he should not touch her that way. Skomota appeared deflated after being rejected. One of the guys in Skomota's posse fuelled the situation by suggesting that the woman was pretentious even though her friends were chilling without drinks.

Skomota's video goes viral

The disturbing incident has gone viral on TikTok, leading people to believe that Skomota's growing fame is getting to his head.

The incident has sparked heated discussions. Netizens mentioned that no one has a right to touch someone without their consent.

See a few comments below:

@zeemacala posted:

"So we must allow GBV in the name of Skomota."

@MboZulu mentioned:

"First woman who is not interested in celebrity Skomota. Big up to you my sister."

@1212tjinate said:

"The guy in the background wa tella yoh."

@tjinate wrote:

"Skomota also, he must know his limits."

@kgosicg posted:

"Eugene was telling ya'll and y'all caught feelings."

@snokuhleshube stated:

"I am so happy that there are still women who know their worth.❤️Finally someone put him in his place."

@xolanixaba0 added:

"Skomota is starting to get out of line."

@creativeofficial640 said:

"Rejection didn't sit well with him."

Makhadzi bashes Eugene Khoza for dragging Skomota

In another article, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi did not want fellow entertainer Skomota to catch any heat.

Eugene Khoza was on Podcast and Chill when he harshly commented about the performer's SAMA appearance. MaGear hitmaker Makhadzi refused to let it go after Eugene Khoza dragged Skomota.

