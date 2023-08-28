A newly established women-only socialising spot called SheBeen has opened in Soweto, Gauteng

The spot has been designed for women to feel safe and comfortable while they are out dancing and socialising

SheBeen has received mixed reviews from netizens, with some women loving the concept and others expressing how they enjoy groove when men are also present

A now-viral video showcasing a female-only Soweto-based groove spot, SheBeen, has intrigued many South African netizens.

SheBeen is a pop-up shebeen exclusively for women driven by the popular alcohol brand Brutal Fruit Spritzer. Image: @shebeen_za/Instagram, @tshidux_25/TikTok

TikTok video shows new women-only socialising spot

The footage posted by @tshidux_25 shows the beautiful feminine establishment and women enjoying themselves over drinks, meals and music.

According to TimesLive, the establishment is a pop-up shebeen exclusively for women driven by the popular alcohol brand, Brutal Fruit Spritzer and is located at the revamped RockerFella in Molapo, Soweto.

Acting head of brand at Brutal Fruit Spritzer, Candice van den Bosch, said that the brand was mindful of the importance of creating spaces where women can feel free to celebrate and have fun in an uninhibited way.

“SheBeen is an elegant, women-only and female-centric venue that will be inclusive and accessible to all women in Gauteng during the month of August in celebration of National Women’s Month,” she said.

Women-only establishment received mixed reviews from Mzansi netizens

Women-only clubs are designed for women to feel safe and comfortable while they are out dancing and socialising.

While some women loved the concept, others expressed how they enjoyed groove when men were also present.

MaDlaba replied:

"Inhle shame but ngeke ngikhone, I need abafana."

GLOW IN THE DARK replied:

"Yhooo, I’d be sooo bored without bashimane ."

️ wrote:

"Who’s gonna pay for the drinks ✋."

Thando‍♀️ commented:

"Love this concept ❤️where is this place."

snack blanc. said:

"Going for pre-drinks before we roll with the big boyz ."

G.D Sage commented:

"I'm such a girls girl that I am so excited, I'm going hlena."

Nthabeleng inter Komane wrote:

"Great concept… so Amadoda, what time do we open for them? ."

