Ntsiki Mazwai started a heated debate when she suggested that life in South Africa was much better when Jacob Zuma was still the President

Some of the podcaster's followers echoed the same sentiments, noting that they developed a lot during Zuma's era

However, others felt Zuma did more harm than good to the country's economy and left a huge debt that needs to be paid

Ntsiki Mazwai recently shared her thoughts on the country's economy. The outspoken poet and podcaster said life was better for many South Africans when Jacob Zuma was still in power.

Ntsiki Mazwai left her followers split when she shared her thoughts about Jacob Zuma's era. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and Getty Images

Ntsiki Mazwai compares Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa

Social media users have always been divided about who was a better leader between Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma. Ntsiki Mazwai seemingly ignited the debate again when she hinted that life was much better under Zuma.

Taking to her Twitter page, the controversial media personality said most people had better livelihoods during Zuma's era. She tweeted:

"Looks like life was much better for most people under Zuma imagine."

Briefly News contacted Ntsiki Mazwai for comment on the matter and she said she doesn't want problems.

"Hayi, I don't want drama in my life guys."

Ntsiki Mazwai's post leaves Mzansi divided

South Africans on social media shared mixed reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai's post. Some echoed the same sentiments with her, while others noted that life is much better now.

@Mabhunsu777 said:

"Life is far better now."

@nurse_thapelo wrote:

"Most of the time I wanna disagree with u n then I remember, with ur education n influence u cud have easily just chosen to work against black ppl like da former PP n colonial clerk n get ur bag, but no u chose Us."

@andile_69 added:

"It was blissful and with so much progress, development and prosperity in our towns and villages hay le sikuyo ngoku"

@Brusca101 commented:

"People used to dream big and build big houses, building cottages, today they are not finished and have no chance to be finished because a charcoal kwerekwere is a President."

