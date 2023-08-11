Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has reacted to former president Jacob Zuma's verdict

He wrote a provocative tweet directed straight at the Democratic Alliance

The message sparked a bitter-sweet debate from followers of the opposing political camps

Sizwe Dhlomo has poked fun at online DA members after former president Jacob Zuma was acquitted. Images: Jim Spellman, Unkel/ullstein bild

Source: Getty Images

Kaya 959 presenter Sizwe Dhlomo poked at the members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) on former president Jacob Zuma's incarceration verdict.

Jacob Zuma walks free

Sizwe wrote a tweet jabbing at the party that has been hounding to see Zuma behind bars. Thursday's verdict was the DA's latest hope, but Msholozi was acquitted.

He said in his tweet:

"I’m sure iDA kuthi ayizisakaze phansi! Lol!"

The tweet loosely translates as 'I'm sure the DA must be dying from frustration'.

Here is the tweet below:

Tweeps respond to Sizwe's DA jab

Sizwe's followers expressed their mixed views on the verdict:

@Stitch__zn guessed:

"John Steenhuisen is probably receiving calls multiple calls from Helen and his other masters, asking him, "What are you going to do about this Johnny boy?"

@Bearded_Mtho predicted:

"The DA statement is coming as they will challenge everything and submit to the highest court."

@AmosRak said:

"Surely their lawyer is busy drafting some legal submissions."

@Gummy186A teased:

"It won't hurt to even say 'Thanks Cyril' for releasing Ubaba or that we'll be the topic for next week Monday 6-9? I'll be listening like always."

@MarumoMashigo commented:

"Sizwe mina I'm happy with what happened today. Your children's future is important."

@_simplyenny said:

"And you had to tweet in Zulu so Helen Zille and John Steenhuisen won't understand. Sizwe, you're such a coward!

