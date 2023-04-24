Zonke Dikana has sparked a heated debate on social media over the way she decided to drop her latest body of work, Embo

The star had had Mzansi music lovers on the edge of their seats waiting for her much-anticipated studio album

Fans have been debating whether or not Zonke made a wise decision by releasing the album on AC, USB and vinyl

Zonke Dikana has had peeps waiting for her highly-anticipated studio album, Embo, but everyone has to pay to listen to her work.

Zonke Dikana's fans are in support of the singer's decision to release her album 'Embo' the old-school way. Image: @zonkemusic

Musicians are slowly getting back to the old ways of releasing music after finding out they are not making much money on digital streaming platforms such as YouTube, Spotify and iTunes.

Zonke Dikana releases album Embo on CDs, USBs and vinyl after long hiatus

The Feelings singer has made it clear that her new body of work will not be uploaded on digital streaming platforms. Instead, those who want to listen need to pay and get a physical copy.

According to ZAlebs, the 15-track body of work is only available on traditional platforms like USB, CD and vinyl. Zonke Dikana announced the news on her Instagram page, telling fans that she's going old-school with her fifth album release. She wrote:

"We going completely old school on this 15-track album! Details on CD/USB (& vinyl) orders will follow, meantime catch me live on the Touchdown Tuesday 16h00 I will play you a couple of the songs ❤️ #zonke_embo."

IOL also added that Embo means “origins” in isiXhosa, a fitting title for the theme of the album, which is all about Zonke returning to her musical origins after a long hiatus.

Zonke's fans discuss star's move to release Embo the traditional way instead of on digital streaming platforms

South Africans are divided over Zonke's decision to go back to her roots. The star found herself charting trends as peeps dished their thoughts on the album.

@RayMaboya

"Whatever Zonke is doing with the 'Embo' album, genius! Please buy those CDs, vinyls and USBs. This is so important. You will only know once it succeeds why it is so important that artists control and distribute their own work. Please support her."

@sweetboy_ty commented:

"She is a genius. One of the best South African albums of all time, amazing album along with 'Loliwe' by Zahara, 'Skhanda Republic' by K.O and 'Ina Ethe' by Zonke."

@McFrankoSA added:

"Zonke just wants to enjoy the fruits of her label as much as the giant corporation machines and how South Africans enjoy her craft. A very wise businesswoman, if you ask me."

Zonke Dikana's recent energetic performance of her hit track Feelings has fans going wild

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Mzansi musician Zonke Dikana is going viral after a stellar performance.

@VillageGuluva, who attended the show at which the musician performed, shared a short video on Twitter. Zonke performed one of her hit songs, Feelings, in the video.

