A South African couple's joyful reunion captured on TikTok has gone viral, melting hearts and sparking laughter online

The footage shows the hubby's enthusiastic response, including a playful booty rub

Commenters laughed at the husband's undisguised excitement, with some even jokingly predicting a potential future addition to the family

A husband and wife were excited to see each other in a TikTok video: @nthabi_babesia

Source: TikTok

The power of a good homecoming hug combined with a little booty-rubbing is undeniable, and it's the winning formula for a viral TikTok video.

A South African couple has taken the internet by storm with their heartwarming reunion, leaving viewers laughing, commenting, and maybe even slightly envious.

Happy hubby, booty rubbing

The video, posted by @happyheartshome on TikTok, shows the wife eagerly waiting by the gate as her husband pulls up in his car.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

As soon as he steps out, she throws her arms around him in a joyous embrace. The husband, equally thrilled to be back, returns the hug with equal enthusiasm, even adding a playful rub on her backside for good measure.

It's a beautiful reminder of the simple pleasures in life – coming home to someone who loves you and maybe getting a little booty rub in the process.

Mzansi reacts with humour

The short clip, now boasting over 162,000 views, has sparked a wave of online reactions. Many viewers couldn't help but laugh at the man's undisguised excitement, with comments like:

Molete reacted:

"Ziyakhala ebsuku ."

MAX3000 said:

"Grandma better collect the child ."

Nubia said:

"UHusband made sure his intentions are known."

Nomsa Mathebula responded:

"Sesi will be a big sister this time next year ❤."

Robyns_serenity_hub wrote:

"He is ready ready, lol the Quantaum and the kid were still there and he grabbed it love this for you mama."

Cancel commented:

" uBona at the gate kuthi he's been loyal."

Nkosinathi Mkhwanazisaid:

"2nd born loaded la ."

Playful Zulu bride prank goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman had left the internet buzzing after a TikTok video of her sporting traditional Zulu bridal attire had some followers convinced she was announcing her big day.

Dressed in a pristine white blanket, adorned with the iconic beaded inkehli hat, and seated demurely on the floor, the @sani_mhlongo perfectly embodied the image of a newlywed makoti.

However, in a cheeky twist, she revealed that she was joking

Source: Briefly News