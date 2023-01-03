A video of a man lying on the ground in front of the gate during lobola proceedings has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows a group of hopeful in-laws standing outside the gate as they plead and bribe him to let them in

After offering several banknotes, the man eventually accepted the cash so that the day’s proceedings could begin

A video of a man making a game out of the lobola negotiation proceedings left South African social media users divided.

Netizens shared their views after seeing how a man made some uncles sweat before allowing lobola negotiations to start. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

The footage posted by Twitter user Kulani (@kulanicool) shows a disinterested man lying on a small mat in front of the gate as a group of hopeful in-laws stand outside the gate.

The group is seen pleading with the man as they try to hand over money (ivula mlomo) to him, as a strategy to get him to accept and open the gate so the negotiations can proceed.

The man continuously looks over at them and shakes his head in disapproval, indicating that they need to produce more cash before he can change his mind.

After a continuous back and forth, the man eventually gets up and picks up the money on the ground as the ladies in the background ululate with joy.

“Lobola is such a drill ,” Kulani captioned the post.

Peeps were left amused and slightly annoyed by the funny cultural game and shared their views on the tweet.

@PressPlaySA commented:

“He is Eskom, they are trying to negotiate with him to stop load shedding. Lobola ke scam .”

@7ven_zw_org reacted:

“What .”

@magnificent_sa1 replied:

“I don’t think I have the necessary patience for all these dramatic theatrics, I’d instruct my uncles to leave and never come back.”

@KaboLet commented:

“I thought this practice is done at dawn and no one is supposed to film it as it’s secretive and done by the few.”

@Thabie_95 said:

“I’d go open the gate myself.”

@Sthugen wrote:

“Lobola negotiations are just a mind game between the groom and the bride’s families. It’s not necessarily about the lobola per se. That’s why as the groom, you have to pick your delegation team very well. Not people who will go there to prove that they don’t beg. Patience is key.”

