A South African TikToker's playful video impersonating a Zulu bride fooled followers and sparked online humour

The video sparked a conversation about the cultural significance of the inkehli hat and the anticipation surrounding marriage

The internet embraced the humour, with comments like "Bathong, I almost jumped"

A woman pranked her followers into thinking she was a Zulu bride. Image: @sani_mhlongo

A South African woman has left the internet buzzing after a TikTok video of her sporting traditional Zulu bridal attire had some followers convinced she was announcing her big day.

Playful makoti prank sparks laughter

Dressed in a pristine white blanket, adorned with the iconic beaded inkehli hat (or isicholo) and seated demurely on the floor, @sani_mhlongo perfectly embodied the image of a newlywed makoti.

However, in a cheeky twist, she revealed in the post that she was just joking:

"POV: You come from a family of jokers."

The woman's playful deception quickly resonated beyond the realm of mere entertainment.

Her act, while lighthearted, touched upon the cultural significance of the inkehli and the anticipation surrounding marriage in Zulu tradition.

According to Vukuzenzele, women who had a traditional Zulu wedding may wear a special wide hat called "isicholo" as a status symbol.

"Ibhayi" is the cloak or shawl worn around the shoulders as a sign of respect to the in-laws. Married women also wear necklaces called "ureyisi" and cow-hide skirts called "isidwaba."

Mzansi reacts to video

The internet, of course, was in stitches. Comments flooded the video, a mix of playful teasing and good-natured jabs.

Tiyani Makamu commented:

"Bathong, I almost jumped."

deekaygray said:

"Manifesting."

Randy_Nkosi replied:

"2024 vision board."

Makoti struggles to collect water in rural area

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young married woman, Karabo Dlamini, had social media users laughing out loud when she posted footage of herself struggling with rural wifely duties.

The TikTok video shows Karabo pushing a wheelbarrow with two heavy 20-litre water bottles.

In the video, she jokes that it was a marriage that landed her in the hectic water-collecting situation as she shows another clip from her wedding ceremony.

