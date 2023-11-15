A South African woman on TikTok shared her love story on the day she got traditionally married to her Italian partner

Online users thought it was fascinating to see Zulu culture being honoured with the couple's lobola ceremony

TikTok viewers were gushing over the Zulu-Italian couple who are celebrating their anniversary

A newly wedded woman on TikTok shared her love story with an Italian man. Many South Africans were fascinated by the interracial couple.

The video of the love birds' Zulu traditional union ceremony received over 20,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who congratulated the TikTok creator on getting married.

Italian-Zulu traditional wedding goes viral

A woman on TikTok @officialsihle posted a video of her special day. The lady documented her lobola ceremony as a Zulu woman marrying an Italian. At the wedding, the groom and bride wore matching zebra print outfits.

Watch a video of their wholesome day below:

SA gush over Zulu-Italian couple

Many people loved seeing the cultural display of lobola. Other ladies commented on the video to shower the couple with compliments

cynthiamapula exclaimed:

"Wow this is beautiful."

Katlego Bacela gushed:

"Love it for you."

SindiNkosi added:

"Soooo happy for you."

NteboSings commented:

"So beautiful to see......Congratulations."

bongilongs complimented the bride:

"You looked stunning."

Sindy Bulelwa Mabize exclaimed:

"Aibo, happy anniversary babe."

Interracial couples' traditional weddings go TikTok viral

Many people love to see couples from different cultures come together. One lady went viral after marrying outside of her culture as a Tswana woman. The bride posted a video of her lobola ceremony.

