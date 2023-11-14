A Venda wedding has grabbed people's attention on TikTok with vibrant traditional outfits and cultural rituals

The video shows women bowing down and ululating as the makoti enters the house draped in a blanket

Viewers flooded the comments section to express appreciation for the cultural richness on display

A TikTok video of a traditional wedding in Venda went viral. Image: @khuliso_d

A TikTok video capturing a traditional Venda wedding has taken the platform by storm.

The video, posted by @khuliso_d, features a procession of ladies in stunning traditional outfits. They bowed down and ululated as the makoti was escorted into the house.

Venda culture displayed on TikTok

The cultural rituals and the joyous atmosphere resonated with TikTok users. The warmth and beauty of Venda culture portrayed in the video garnered widespread appreciation and admiration.

Netizens celebrate love and culture

Netizens turned the post into a celebration of tradition and love. Some asked for more footage and mentioned that they were invested in the love story.

"Is there a part 2? I got goosebumps. I love traditional weddings."

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate married couple

Comments of congratulations flooded in and viewers wished the couple a happy marriage.

See some of the comments below:

@xaxa_xokozela asked:

"Is there perhaps a Venda guy who wants a makoti? ❤️"

@tumimakume said:

"Alilili so gorgeous lady! God bless your union "

@mpholicious mentioned:

"Zwavha zwavhudi badi congratulations girl."

@wiedeckamanda added:

"Please post more, I am invested. "

@khumbu_sandz commented:

"Tshivenda tsho naka. Beautiful wedding."

@mabrrr added:

"Our tradition is beautiful vhathu. "

@ndivhuwomasiagwal wrote:

"Looking beautiful makoti. Congratulations, this is so beautiful."

@irene.mofokeng3 stated:

"The old lady is very strong bathong.This is beautiful."

@kamohelo9 shared:

"This is beautiful my in laws won't be able to carry me because of my weight sana."

Cross-Cultural Tsonga and Zulu Wedding wows SA

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a video of a cross-cultural wedding between two different cultures, Tsonga and Zulu, has amazed Mzansi.

The wedding celebrated the coming together of these two cultures in a beautiful way. People were wowed by the bright and lively traditional clothes, the joyful singing, and the energetic dancing.

