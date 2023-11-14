A TikTok video of a woman's nighttime vigil over her prized Omoda C5 Lux S has become a viral sensation

She is seen arranging pillows and blankets behind the car, giving her car a heartfelt peck before settling in for the night

The comments section exploded with laughter, as viewers bantered about her mission to safeguard the car

A woman safeguarded her Omoda C5 Lux S by sleeping next to it. Image: @noluthandopulengmbele

Source: TikTok

A gutsy woman took the security of her new Omoda C5 Lux S to a whole new level. She posted a TikTok video on her account @noluthandopulengmbele two days ago that captured Mzansi's attention.

Cosy set up behind the car

Our viral sensation was seen getting cosy behind her new set of wheels, ready to protect the whip. Why settle for a conventional car alarm when you can go the extra mile with a bedtime twist?

It seems the woman has been a victim of car theft before and was not taking any chances with the Omoda.

Mzansi adds signature humour

Watch the video below:

The comment section was filled with Mzansi's signature humour. Viewers couldn't resist cracking jokes about the woman's dedication to protecting her ride.

See some comments below:

@enhlemakhumalo said:

"Yinhle imoto yakho sisi. ❤️"

@kaydeematshabalal commented:

"Welcome to the Omoda family.It's a beautiful car."

@nankasa shared:

"In 2024 I'll be kissing baby girl Omoda as well. "

@kween_lwandee mentioned:

"I love your OMODA sana I am obsessed with it. Congratulations."

@khayelihle035 posted:

"But this time they will find the car and bese bethatha nawe."

@zamajobe_sithole wrote:

"The day I'll own a car I'm going to sleep by the door as well."

@_lesego_lee added:

"Reminds me of when my mom bought an Audi A4 back in 2007. My grandpa didn’t sleep that night. He sat in front of it until the morning. "

@taxeduza stated:

"You keep rushing through the next day so you can drive. The struggle of a new car."

@asavee38 commented:

"I know the feeling. I slept with open curtains ngathi zobiwa."

