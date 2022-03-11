R1,4 million has been donated by the Ford Motor Company Fund towards the new Science2Go initiative

The Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic arm of the US carmaker, is supporting the project for a period of three years

10 000 learners and 30 teachers at 11 project high schools in Nelson Mandela Bay will benefit from the Science2Go initiative

An additional 5 000 learners, 300 teachers and 10 schools will form part of the Science2Go rural roadshow in partnership with the Eastern Cape Department of Basic Education

Ford South Africa has joined forces with the Science2Go initiative and donated R1,4 million. The plan is to bolster education and deliver practical and hands-on science learning experiences, and approximately 10 000 learners and 30 teachers at 11 high schools in Nelson Mandela Bay will benefit from the launch of an exciting new Science2Go Mobile Resource Centre.

The Science2Go project will also conduct a rural roadshow outreach in partnership with the Eastern Cape Department of Basic Education. The roadshow will reach an additional 5 000 learners at 10 schools, and provide training to a further 300 teachers to increase their competence and confidence in delivering practical and impactful science lessons.

Ford South Africa donated a locally-built Ranger bakkie that is used as the mobile science laboratory and resource centre. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

The Science2Go initiative is run by the Centre for the Advancement of Science and Mathematics Education Trust (CASME) in collaboration with founding project partner Mahle Behr South Africa, Quickpic reports.

Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic arm of the US carmaker, is supporting the project for a period of three years, with a grant of R1.4-million in the first year. Additionally, Ford South Africa donated a locally-built Ranger bakkie that is used as the mobile science laboratory and resource centre, BizCommunity reports.

The Science2Go Mobile Resource Centres project has reached 493 schools, 1 902 teachers and over 80 000 learners to date. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

Henre Benson, director of CASME said:

“Science2Go is an initiative by CASME and Mahle Behr to bridge the gaps in science teaching and learning in public schools, the Science2Go Mobile Resource Centre is a cost-effective solution to address the lack of access to scientific educational resources in rural and peri-urban public schools that either lack the funds to provide adequate laboratory equipment or do not have any laboratories at all."

According to CASME, the National Education Infrastructure Management System (NEIMS) Standard Report indicates that only around 18% of ordinary public schools across the country have science laboratories, and in Eastern Cape this figure is even lower at less than six% – which highlights the need for strategic interventions.

The Ford Science2Go Mobile Resource Centre will visit each of the targeted schools three times per term. Prior to the school visits, teachers will participate in workshops aimed at improving their skills and knowledge.

The Science2Go team will provide learners with special sessions pertaining to career, study, and subject choice information relating to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Participating schools also take part in an annual Science Olympiad where learners' knowledge and skills of practical science is evaluated.

The project received a proudly South African-built Ford Ranger, powered by an engine produced right here in Gqeberha. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

