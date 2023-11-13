A Gauteng woman's sidesplitting encounter with a python at an animal sanctuary had Mzansi in stitches

The video capturing the woman's reaction was posted on TikTok and racked up impressive views

Netizens, especially those with snake phobias, expressed gratefulness that it wasn't them facing the slithery animal

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

A woman lost her composure while carrying a python, and the clip went viral. Image: @naremautjane

Source: TikTok

The video, posted on @naremautjane, grabbed people's attention and amassed 274,000 views.

Woman carrying python panics

The woman is definitely not a snake charmer in the making. Her initial confidence dissolved into mild panic as the python decided her shoulders were prime real estate.

Lady begs snake handler

The lady begged the handler to remove the python from her shoulders, and her please had TikTok users in fits of laughter. She captioned the clip by saying she is never trying that experience again.

Watch the video below:

Snake leaves TikTok in stitches

The video's comment section became a hub of amusement, with netizens expressing gratitude that they weren't the ones facing the unpredictable snake.

Read some of the comments below:

@lebohangthenga said:

"Ne ketlo yi lahlela fasi nna."

@kaybees.traphouse commented:

"My problem is that I would have thrown it."

@tonilebs posted:

"Malome le ena gana sense of urgency, yeeeer."

@sisjudy_ mentioned:

"You can see the fear from the smile."

@abel_lasborn asked:

"Let's say the cameraman forgets to press record, will you do it again?"

@preciousmgwena added:

"Malome I was scared on your behalf ke sana. "

@mphosiso_duduzile commented:

"This is so funny but you did it man."

@soniphication stated:

"This made my night shame."

East London’s snake scare captured in TikTok video

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that in a spine-chilling moment caught on TikTok, a South African woman in East London had her heart skip a beat when a snake unexpectedly visited her home.

No one wants a snake as an uninvited house guest, especially not someone who is terrified of them and has a child to protect. The video, uploaded by user @thalithamakalene, has sent shivers down viewers' spines as it captures the moment a child screams, "There's a snake," causing panic in the household.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News