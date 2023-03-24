KZN snake rescuer Jason Arnold rescued a black mamba that had been making itself comfortable in a guard hut

The poor security guard was terrified of the snake, but Jason managed to save both the man and the snake and made them friends in the end

Briefly News got some inside info on why Jason helped the snake shed, something people were grateful for

A black mamba is not the uninvited guest you want, making itself comfortable in your place of work. KZN snake catcher Jason Arnold rescued a terrified security guard when a mamba got into his hut.

KZN snake rescuer Jason Arnold rescued a black mamba that had been making itself comfortable in a guard hut.

Black mambas are undoubtedly the most feared snake in Mzansi due to their deadly venom. It takes a true professional to rescue one and show it kindness that not many would.

KZN snake rescuer Jason Arnold helps guard by rescuing black mamba

Taking to his YouTube channel with an awesome video of the rescue mission, Jason shows how he found the snake nestled behind a carpet.

After safely removing the snake from the hut, Jason took it upon himself to help the snake shed before releasing it in a safe place. Briefly News spoke to Jason to ask why this was so important, and this is what he said:

“Helping it shed was done purely to help the snake to see better because I'd be driving it out to an unfamiliar place to release, so it wouldn't know where it is and it would be vulnerable and not be able to easily spot potential predators.

“Snakes wouldn't generally go cruising around whilst "in the blue", so I didn't want to force it to have to be out cruising to find itself a new home. But also, during the capture, some of the skin was pulled off and the snake was a bit patchy. This would have caused it to possibly not have a complete shed, which could cause issues. So it was best to just help it along.”

What a kind-hearted human! Take a look at the incredible video of the rescue mission:

Mzansi people thank Jason for showing empathy to the mamba and the guard

It is truly commendable what Jason does. Not only does he rescue snakes and show them kindness not many would - he helps people break fears and saves them from potentially fatal situations.

Read some of the grateful comments:

@larry davis said:

“Excellent! A group effort in the assistance helping the mamba to shed its skin. A little educational as well. Thanks for sharing, Mr Jason.”

@Open Mic said:

“Great community of people. Enjoyable to watch your work, Jason. Well done.”

@Douglas Beatty said:

“Nice to see such a helpful crowd of people this time. Another great job Jason!”

@Linda Baziuk said:

“Your videos have helped me get over my phobia of snakes. I am amazed by how they breathe and shed their skin.”

KZN woman bitten by black mamba in critical condition, Mzansi horrified: "I will never live in KZN"

In related news, Briefly News reported that a woman is fighting for her life after being bitten by a black mamba at her home on the north coast near Ballito.

The incident happened on Wednesday, 15 March and left many concerned. The woman had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Samantha Meyrick of IPSS Medical Rescue said that the victim was treated on the scene before being taken to a medical facility in Durban for further treatment.

