A TikTok video of a traditional wedding uniting Tsonga and Zulu families has amazed social media users

The wedding party shined representing their two cultures with their stunning clothes and impressive dancing

People flooded the comments section expressing their pride in the beauty of South African cultures

A video of a cross-cultural wedding between two different cultures, Tsonga and Zulu, has amazed Mzansi.

Couple celebrates marriage through cross-cultural wedding

The wedding celebrated the coming together of these two cultures in a beautiful way.

People were wowed by the bright and lively traditional clothes, the joyful singing, and the energetic dancing.

The TikTok video was uploaded by @malwandlalifestyleevents, and currently has 186,000 views and shows no sign of stopping.

Visual display of colours and traditions

The bride, groom and wedding party wore traditional outfits from their cultures. They displayed the rich heritage of Tsonga and Zulu traditions.

Netizens were captivated by this unique display of cultural unity and happiness. They gushed about the abundance of South Africa's diversity in the comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens mesmerised by traditional wedding

@maxhobanek said:

"Let's do this and drop the brainwashing."

@Win-Love Thabede wrote:

"So dam beautiful I like Xibelani."

@user1679462786809 stated:

"The best Tsonga wedding."

@vutomibila25 commented:

"This is beautiful and nice it sparked something in me that I need to give her a wedding."

@Lorraine posted:

"So no one is talking about the little boy."

@kat1993 mentioned

"Please ask them where they bought those moving skirts."

@SimonB added:

"May God Almighty bless this union."

@wisi200 wrote:

"This is so beautiful."

Source: Briefly News