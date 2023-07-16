One bride at her traditional wedding went viral after her Tsonga wedding dress blew people away

A TikTok video shows a couple from different cultures, namely Tsonga and Xhosa coming together in marital bliss

Online users commented on the video and gave their opinions about seeing the couches melded together in one wedding

A Tsonga bride was all the rave on social media. Many online users were in awe as they watched the ceremony between the lady and her Xhosa husband.

A Tsonga and Xhosa wedding looked beautiful, and people loved the bride's wedding ball gown. Image

The video of the happy day for the couple received over 14 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were gushing over the lovebirds.

Tsonga bride and Xhosa groom take TikTok by storm

A video posted by @hazyevents1 shows a jovial traditional wedding when a couple from different cultures get together. In the video, the woman wore a Tsonga ball gown for her wedding. The groom wore a Xhosa-themed wedding outfit.

The wedding planner commented that the man is Tsonga while the woman is Xhosa. Watch the video below to see the stunning couple:

South Africans gush over Tsonga and Xhosa wedding in TikTok video

Netizens were in awe of how everything looked amazing in the video. Many people said that it was beautiful to see two cultures come together in the name of love.

Tinyiko.Makuzeni said:

"Our community of the Tsonga Xhosa combo is growing. I’m also married to a Xhosa man and I’m Tsonga."

AZANIA wrote:

"I love seeing our traditional attires ndawonye."

Thulisile added:

"I have never seen such a beautiful dress."

Lynn commented:

"She's such a beautiful bride."

Mokhine Motswaledi gushed:

"This wedding was beautiful to witness. Tsonga weds Xhosa."

SA brides steal the spotlight at their weddings in gorgeous dresses

South Africans always love to see women's wedding dresses. One woman incorporated cowskin in her dress, and it got mixed reviews.

