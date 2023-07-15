A TikTok video of traditional healers doing a ritual left people fascinated as they watched a ritual

In the viral video, one person stood out as he was not of African descent among all of the sangomas

People admitted that they had many questions after noticing him in the crowd of other sangomas

A video of South African sangomas working went Ti Tok viral. Many people were fascinated when they noticed that they had a person of European ancestry involved in a ritual.

A TikTok video of a sangoma who is of African ancestry taking part in a ritual has Mzansi divided. Image: @mkhulumgulukuthu

Source: TikTok

The video of the traditional healers received over 7 000 likes. There were also hundreds of comments from people who were sceptical about the scene.

Un kely sangoma gets 190 000 TikTok views for doing ritual

@mkhulumgulukuthu posted a video of a man getting involved in sangoma rituals. In the video, the traditional healers were gathered in song and dance, and people noticed that one of them was not of African ethnicity. Watch the c ip below:

South Africans debate if sangoma callings are limited to ethnicity

The video caused quite a stir as many people were curious. Online users speculated that the man may be there to research purposes for a book. Others asked the creator to explain how it was possible.

LEBO ESSANEY said:

"To those who are questioning him. What is idlozi for one? Badimo ke bo Mang?"

Mo wrote:

"It's the scream for me. Bathong lona."

Cally added:

"This one wants to write a book aii mxm."

Busisiwe Zulu commented:

"Goosebumps, ey i know this a friend (white) has a black ancestor who used to work with her great grand father in the fields."

Selokela was suspicious:

"He probably just wants to experience this to write a book later in life."

Nele admitted

"I have so many questions, as a Sangoma myself."

