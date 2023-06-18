Izangoma Zodumo 's Gogo Maweni is constantly in headlines as she has questionable practices as a South African sangoma

Another traditional healer on social media went viral after she made a video discussing the reality TV star

Many people applauded the TikTok creator who decided to rant about Gogo Maweni and her tendencies

South African traditional healer and reality TV star Gogo Maweni always has tongues wagging. Many people do not appreciate that Gogo Maweni is often embroiled in controversy.

A TikTok video about Gogo Maweni went viral as Sangoma Nene went in on her with criticisms. Image: dr_maweni/ TikTok/sangomarituals

Another professional sangoma with over two decades of experience spoke out against Gogo Maweni. The video of a traditional healer's criticism was a viral hit, as many people agreed with her.

Gogo Maweni's practices slammed by sangoma in KZN

A sangoma and content creator, Sangoma Nene, on TikTok, made it obvious that she was not at all impressed with Dr Maweni. Gogo Nene made a video where she called out the reality star for spreading dark magic and teaching others the wrong things. Watch the video below:

Online users back up sangoma Nene's Gogo Maweni call out

Many people love to see the intricacies of the sangoma life. The video about Gogo Maweni received lots of support as others have also complained about her questionable practices.

user9657314288224 said:

"This is friendly advice, no need to respond but to listen and acknowledge, then after you apologise."

Cheeze's Mom commented:

"Can't wait for Maweni's response."

Mike Pooe added:

"I love you!!! What a beautiful and profound gift!!! Parental advice and heroic gesture you have taken is rare these days. THANK YOU."

NickyGM2008 was grateful:

"I keep wondering why the Council for Traditional Healers isn't intervening.Thank you Gogo I hope she hears your message."

Reen_Raps gues:

"She won't understand this I tell y'all, letla mo utlwa.[You'll hear her.]"

