A young South African man made Mzansi laugh after filming a hilarious incident at a graveyard

The gentleman randomly had his cameras out while he attended a tombstone unveiling and shared the footage online

Social media users could not stop laughing at the now-viral TikTok video with over half a million views

A young South African man on TikTok, Flacko Phala, made Mzansi laugh out loud when he posted a funny video online.

The chap attended a tombstone unveiling, which took a sharp curve when the guests broke a stranger’s tombstone. The rest of the attendees were stunned by the horrific incident.

The people of Mzansi thought it was the funniest turn of events and reshared the now-viral TikTok video over 16K times. People wondered if the relatives of the deceased had seen the clip already.

Guests break random tombstone at graveyard

South Africans enjoyed a good laugh after a group of people broke a random tombstone at a graveyard while attending an unveiling. The people were trying to make their way to the covered tombstone as they supported a family who gathered to celebrate the life of their deceased relative by installing a new tombstone.

The people, unfortunately, touched a stranger’s tombstone a little too roughly and broke it. The stone crumbled from the top like a cookie, which caused a lot of damage to the entire monument.

The rest of the guests who looked forward to the unveiling were stunned by what had happened. The people who broke the tombstone were amazed by what they had done.

South Africans were dusted yet felt sorry for those involved. They also wondered if the family of the deceased had seen the now-viral video.

Phala shared the clip on Monday and captioned it:

“POV: You attended a tombstone unveiling and this happens.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA floored by guests breaking tombstone at unveiling

Social media users were dusted by the incident and commented:

@bee.777 was spooked:

“Yho, I would be so scared to sleep at night, imagine you start hearing, ‘Fix my tombstone’?”

@Sasa remembered:

“When parents used to shout, 'Don’t touch anything', they meant this.”

@🦋🦋🦋wrote:

“Imagine the family seeing this video.”

@Dineo Matlhabadie pointed out:

“The tombstone was never holding.”

@S.eemah_wondered:

“Is it bad luck to laugh?”

@Lani Ka-Hlase🇸🇿🇿🇦 laughed:

“And you posted the evidence.”

@Lindiwe Buthelezi explained:

“In April, the same thing happened. Four people were standing on top of a grave because it was too crowded and hot to even concentrate on the funeral. A girl walked past them and told them to get off the tombstone; her grandmother was not happy. Only two of the men climbed off, and the ladies remained. The tombstone fell on them and injured one of them, who went straight to the ER.”

