A newly wedded wife from South Africa found the love of her life in Korea, and they got lots of attention

The TikTok video of their wedding day attracted many viewers to the couple's profile on the short-form video platform

Online users thought the woman looked amazing after seeing how happy the love birds looked with each other

A happy bride from South Africa looked amazing at her wedding. The woman met her husband when she was in Korea.

A TikTok video shows a Korean wedding with a South African woman. Image

Source: TikTok

The video showing their wedding day got over 150 000 likes. The comment section was full of people gushing over them.

Korean man marries South African woman in wholesome TikTok video

@faith.oooh married her Korean bae, and she fully embraced his culture. In their wedding video, she wore the traditional Korean wedding gown, a Hanbok Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers stan couple after seeing colourful Korean wedding

People love to see weddings and happy couples. People loved seeing the couple from different cultures. Read the comments below:

Augusta said:

"You’re living our dreams."

Dee_Global_ added:

"Beautiful to see one of us representing us."

phumzilemkhwanazi2 wrote:

"Wow I'm so happy. It was my wish to see a South African marrying a South Korean."

bongilongs gushed:

"So beautiful ❤️congratulations!! Praying blessings over your marriage."

Natasha Motswi was moved:

"Imagine I just opened my tiktok to this beautiful video , uhh!! This is so cuteee . U just gained a follower."

Nomsa Khanyile laughed:

"What God has put together let no men separate...more blessings in your marriage beautiful."

Source: Briefly News