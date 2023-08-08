A video of award-winning singer Makhadzi kneeling to greet President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone viral on social media

The Ghanama singer met the President while backstage at the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town

The viral video warmed Mzansi's hearts as many people applauded Makhadzi for showing respect to President Ramaphosa

Makhadzi has been lauded for being down to earth. The Limpopo-born singer recently went viral after a video of her meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa went viral.

A video of Makhadzi meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa has gone viral on social media. Image: @makhadzisa and Getty Images

Source: UGC

Makhadzi shows respect to President Cyril Ramaphosa in viral video

Makhadzi may be a superstar, but she is respectful. The singer who was the guest performer at the Netball World Cup at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town had a chance to meet the President who was also attending the event.

A video posted by Musa Khawula on his Twitter page showed the moment the singer and her crew met President Ramaphosa while backstage. President Ramaphosa stopped to greet the Mjolo singer and she quickly went on her knees to show respect to him.

Ramaphosa showered Makhadzi and her crew with praise, telling them they are great performers.

Video of Makhadzi meeting President Ramaphosa goes viral

South Africans on social media loved the sweet exchange between Ramaphosa and Makhadzi. Peeps lauded the singer for showing respect.

@Sthe_Mdunyelwa said:

"Nothing wrong here it's part of their Culture and they're both VhaVenda."

@Mojava10111 wrote:

"I like how Venda women are taught respect."

@NonduMadlala added:

"This is so beautiful Beautiful VhaVenda people"

@LwandleEL said:

"Both their cultures konje ❤️."

