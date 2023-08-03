Somizi Mhlongo is among the many South Africans who are celebrating the SA netball team's recent win

The star headed to his Instagram page following the historic win and said he was proud of the netball team and Banyana Banyana for their win

The Living The Dream With Somizi star's followers also joined in the celebrating the SA teams

South African teams are flying the country's flag high with their big wins. Banyana Banyana and the Spar Proteas gave Mzansi a reason to celebrate after their historic victories.

Somizi Mhlongo took to Instagram to celebrate the Spar Proteas' victory. Image: Getty Images and @somizi

Somizi celebrates Spar Proteas' win with touching IG post

South Africans, including celebrities, celebrated the SA women's teams' victories. From Banyana Banyana progressing to the knockout stages to the Spar Proteas win.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Idols SA judge headed to his Instagram page to share a post congratulating the Spar Proteas on their win. Somizi said he is proud of the ladies for flying the country's flag high. He wrote:

"What a time to be alive. What a time to be South African. What a time to witness our women's sport showing the world what Mbokodo means. Just look at these Mzansi warriors displaying the resilience our queens have. Look at the score and look at how many seconds are left. Congratulations to the spar proteas. Earlier on it was banyana banyana. It's a great day it's a good women's month."

Somizi's fans react to star's post about the Spar Proteas' win

Mzansi social media users also joined the star in celebrating the SA netball team's major victory. Fans congratulated the ladies after their win.

@sungukhosa said:

"Women are carrying this country"

@fiona_grootboom added:

"I'm still shaking over this match, I was literally crying and my Voice is gone Siyambulela uPumza Maweni bethuna"

@itsyourboy_benny commented:

"PHUMZA said INTERCEPT & NICHOLE said BOMB GOAL !!!! RESPECT THEM "

@sandileduma4 noted:

"We need a woman President yaz, South Africa ingazalwa kabusha."

@iamsharibe said:

"Yazi banyana and the proteas almost killed us"

