Videos of Moruti Gucci's went viral on social media after they were posted online

The news and gossip page MDNews shared several videos of the wedding on their Twitter (X) page

Many fans weighed in on the clips that circulated on social media, some were unimpressed with how he was showing off

videos of Moruti Gucci's wedding trended on social media. Image: @morutigucci

Moruti Gucci trends once again on social media after videos of him tying the knot, this was after a mesmerising dance performance by a Zion Christian Church (ZCC) bride in an extravagant wedding dress captured hearts across Mzansi.

Moruti Gucci's wedding trends on X

Moruti Gucci made headlines once again after he was compared to SA politics by netizens who believed that his Gucci products were counterfeit items.

Recently, Moruti had social media buzzing after videos of his wedding went viral and circulated online. The news and gossip page MDNews posted several clips of the star's extravagant wedding celebration and captioned them:

"A look inside Moruti Gucci's wedding..."

Watch the videos below:

SA weighs in on Moruti Gucci's wedding

Shortly after the videos were posted on Twitter (X), many fans weighed in on the clips that circulated on social media, some were unimpressed with how he was showing off. See some of the reactions below:

@uMaster_Sandz wrote:

"New money is a problem in black communities."

@Sandiso__N said:

"Gucci is not Guccing."

@EMKEM_Mike shared:

"She doesn't look happy."

@busiwe_bubu tweeted:

"This wedding looks like is more about him than his partner."

@musawenkosir1 commented:

"What are his business interest? Black forks have a bigger thirst for very expensive things but not good at creating generational wealth."

@BhekiMbhele6 responded:

"Do you remember SAM with 57 private cars and 360 Trucks.....uphi manje....Never exposes your wealth to public."

@MsDzivhu joked:

"The bride is not impressed about the fake zebra that she's standing next to."

@MabuPTM replied:

"I feel sorry for the wife."

Bride gets dragged for wearing ZCC badge

In more wedding news, Briefly News reported that a woman proudly flaunting her membership in the Zion Christian Church has set tongues wagging.

Her wedding dress was decorated not just with beads and sequins but with the church's very own badge. The TikTok video shows the woman dancing with the church's badge shining as brightly as her smile.

