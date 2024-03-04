Mzansi's socialite and reality TV star Shauwn 'Mam'Mkhize' Mkhize stunned in a sizzling green Versace swimsuit

The media personality posted a reel of her in water draped in Versace with some expensive jewellery on her Twitter (X) page

Many netizens flooded her comment section with their reactions to the reel she posted

Mam’Mkhize stunned in a green Versace two-piece swimsuit. Image @mammkhize

South African reality TV star shauwn Mkhize keeps on serving her fans and followers some cute content of herself draped in expensive clothing.

Mam'Mkhize stuns in her Versace swimwear

Social media has been buzzing recently as Shauwn Mkhize shared a clip of herself looking all pretty in a pool. The star previously stunned her fans with a cute picture of herself looking all dolled up on her Instagram page.

In the reel she posted not so long ago, Mkhize is seen rocking a green Versace two-piece swimwear and paired it with some sunglasses and expensive jewellery on her Twitter (X) page. She captioned the video:

"Let me bless your day with this video."

See the video below:

Fans react to Shauwn's video

Shortly after the star posted the clip on her Twitter (X) page, many social media users shared their reactions. See some of the comments below:

@Miz_Ruraltarain questioned:

"What kind of society will have when old people don't want to be our respected elders?"

@iceman_0007 wrote:

"You have ruined my entire month."

@Beloved_Ekasi said:

"It’s important to go through all stages in life . So that when you are old , you don’t start doing things that will embarrass you like this. Which stage did you skip Aunty I know it’s your life but akubukeki."

@Musharukw shared:

"Midlife crisis is not a joke."

@ntokozo_eff tweeted:

"But ipressure ayikho to go this far."

@OKM707 commented:

"Adults chasing the popularity they missed out on as a teenager are the worst."

@mtsegele asked:

"What are you trying to achieve madam."

