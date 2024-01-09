Kwa Mam'Mkhize reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize has stunned in a new photoshoot

Shauwn advised her fans on how they should move in 2024 and have peace of mind

Mam'Mkhize looked stunning in an almost-see-through dress with a heaven-like backdrop

‘Kwa Mam’Mkhize’ reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize shared a new picture from her photoshoot. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize owned the internet when she shared her latest photoshoot pictures.

Shauwn Mkhize looks angelic in her new pics

The Kwa Mam'Mkhize star had a photoshoot where she was dressed in an almost-see-through dress with a heaven-like backdrop. She had an updo with a fringe cut and accessorised with some jewellery.

In her caption, Shauwn advised her fans on how they should move in 2024 and have peace of mind.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"This year, let's make peace of mind and tranquillity our main goal. Amidst the chaos, I'm choosing stillness, composure, and serenity. And always remember, thoughts hold incredible power."

Mzansi gushes over Shauwn Mkhize

Taking to her comments section, fans gushed over her. Some lauded Mkhize's fashion sense, which is always on point.

Shauwn Mkhize's fashion sense has evolved over the years and has sometimes gotten more youthful.

This is what Mzansi had to say about the Durban business woman's latest picture:

mandisi_njisane:

"Your dress code is always on point."

shaunstylist:

"Beyoncé, is that you over there?"

djzinhle:

"My love."

preshberry18:

"I am also going to implement your caption for this year."

madam_petuniam2024:

"Greetings Mam K. Well said."

hlengiwe844:

"No man, you're hot."

alex_memela:

"You look stunning."

mamajoy_chauke

"I love you more Ma always."

sophiendaba_:

"Stillness my gorgeous sis."

tshepomdibi:

"You just reminded me of my late mother you know. You're gorgeous."

Shauwn Mkhize's ex husband ventures into music

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shauwn Mkhize's estranged husband, Wiseman Sbu Mpisane, has ventured into politics. He joined the new political party Gap Fixers of South Africa (GFSA).

Mpisane said former President Jacob Zuma's arrest was a catalyst for his political involvement. As the National Chairperson of GFSA, Mpisane said he aims to bring about change and improve living conditions for South Africans.

Source: Briefly News