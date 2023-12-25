Kwa MaMkhize Season 2 has received negative feedback on social media

Fans expressed disappointment, highlighting the need for a more compelling narrative and character development

Others called for the show's cancellation and suggested it be replaced with more captivating programming

Shauwn Mkhize's reality television show Kwa MaMkhize has received negative feedback from viewers on social media. Many said Kwa MaMkhize Season 2 is dry and has a boring storyline.

Shauwn Makhize's 'Kwa MaMkhize' Season 2 receives negative feedback.

Source: Instagram

Kwa MaMkhize Season 2 a miss among viewers

Social media users are complaining about Shauwn Mkhize's reality show. Kwa MaMkhize Season 2 has been airing for two weeks but fans are still not feeling it.

Entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela headed to his page to air his views after watching the two episodes. In his post, Phil noted that the producers could have done more about the storyline. Part of the post read:

"Something is not landing with #KwaMamkhize season 2. Episode 2 feels like a filler episode. Nothing worth talking about happened. Spent half of the episode with Sbahle and Shauwn's conversation. Interesting as it was to learn about the relationship dynamics with her father, it ran too long.

"Side characters honestly have nothing to do on this show right now. The conversation between Tamia and the other guy at the pitch was so dry and felt forced for the camera. Dare I say it … so far, the show is boring."

Fans blast MaMkhize's show

Social media users agreed that MaMkhize's show is not giving. Many said the reality show should be cancelled and replaced with something better.

@YayaRSA said:

"The first two episodes didn’t really work. I hope it picks up because from what they have shared, you can tell that they actually have a story, it just not put well together for the show. MaMkhize & Tha are fun to watch but angazi maan, ngathi bangafonela uLegend noOlwee."

@EdzyKubeka added:

"Can they just bring back Papa Penny Ahee."

@Simphiweyinkos_ noted:

"I didn’t want to judge it on 1st episode, but episode 2 hayi bandla, nah it’s boring for real. I’ll read on twitter what happens."

@NGLBM1 said:

"The Tamia convo was boring it didn't make sense they jus threw it in there. Where is the drama?"

@MsCynthia03 wrote:

"Also her attitude towards that guy tha,it was so unnecessary…. So disrespectful."

