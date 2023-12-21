Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize had a heartwarming bonding session with her grandchildren

The festive season would not be complete without family and some Christmas decorations. Durban-based businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize shared a heartwarming video with her three grandchildren.

The Mkhize and Mpisane's hang up Xmas decorations

On her TikTok page, the Kwa MamMkhize reality TV star shared a video clip of her and her granddaughters hanging up the ornaments on their three trees.

Mkhize is a grandmother to four girls, but since Tamia Mpisane recently gave birth to her youngest Messiah Shauwn Junior, only three children joined the festivities.

Those are Flo Mpisane, Coco Mpisane and Miaandy Mpisane. The trio assisted her in putting up the Christmas decorations, including ornaments that illuminated the room.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

The wholesome content garnered positive responses from Shauwn Mkhize's followers, with many praising the reality star.

Amanda Mbona said:

"These children are enjoying the soft life over there at the Mpisane household."

Isacgh said:

"It’s Khisimizi wena maMkhize."

Nomcebo added:

"They are having the time of their lives over there at granny's house."

nomvula Dorcas mjwara gushed:

"They are just too adorable."

miss unbothered said:

"It is nice at granny's house."

Silindile Shozi said:

"I love your grandkids."

Mrs m mentioned:

"Shame, the way you love your grandkids, you are setting a good trend or mark for your family. May God bless you. They are lucky, those kids."

