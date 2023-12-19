Tamia Mpisane and her daughter Miaandy broke the internet with their cute pictures posted online

The mother-daughter duo were at the beach, and they donned matching outfits of white tops and jean shorts

Mzansi showed love to the pair, and many lauded Tamia for the amazing work she is doing in raising Miaandy and her sister

Tamia Mpisane pulled heartstrings with her post with her firstborn daughter. Image: @tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Tamia Mpisane and her daughter, Miaandy Mpisane, caused a stir on the internet with their adorable photos.

Miaandy and her mommy break the internet

The mother-daughter pair were at the beach, wearing matching white tops, with Tamia wearing a white shirt, and both wore jean shorts.

On her Instagram page, Tamia shared two pictures and did not add a caption.

Mzansi gushes over baby Miaandy

Mzansi was in awe over the girls, with many pointing out how Miaandy and her father, Andile Mpisane, are literal twins.

Some even praised Tamia for the incredible efforts she's putting into raising Miaandy and her sister, Messiah Shauwn Junior Mpisane.

lo_sde said:

"These are the things that make me admire you, Tam Tam, you are shutting the internet down with nothing flashy or throwing shades but just your natural beauty and simplicity of life."

dudukamf171

"You can tell that Tamia has peace of mind and has no drama in her life. Can I have your flat stomach."

olu_yemis lauded:

"The most beautiful pictures on the Internet today, this screams peaceful."

sarah_kgadi_aphane mentiond:

"This baby looks so much like daddy."

_yanatakesonlife_ gushed:

"Love how you dress her. She's so pretty."

luciavanzyl said:

"Body is bodying."

jacqualinnie said:

"She resembles her father so much."

shojackie said:

"Beautiful. Big sister is getting so big!"

Tamia and hubby welcome their second born

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tamia announced the arrival of her second baby, which she and her husband named after her grandmother, Shauwn Mkhize.

Taking to Instagram, Tamia said:

"It is with immense joy and gratitude that we announce the arrival of a precious blessing in our lives, Messiah Shauwn Junior Mpisane, who made a surprise arrival on the 20th of September 2023."

Source: Briefly News