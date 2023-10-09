Andile Mpisane and his wife, Tamia, have allegedly welcomed their second child together

It is said that news of their new baby girl will be shared in the second season of the upcoming Kwa Mam' Mkhize reality show

The Royal AM football club player now has four daughters, two of whom he shares with media personality Sbahle Mpisane

The Mpisanes, Andile and Tamia have reportedly welcomed the newest member of their family, a baby girl. Images: @tamia_mpisane, @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Tamia and Andile Mpisane after allegedly welcoming the birth of their second child together.

Andile and Tamia Mpisane's baby girl has allegedly arrived

The couple have welcomed the birth of their latest addition to the family, another baby girl. According to ZiMoja, their daughter was born two weeks ago, and her birth will be officially announced in the upcoming second season of Kwa Mam' Mkhize.

They announced their second pregnancy after Tamia was spotted with a baby bump in an Instagram post, a few months after they celebrated their first daughter together, Miaandy's first birthday, with a lavish photoshoot.

Check out Tamia's announcement in the post below, which received a flood of congratulatory messages:

Andile Mpisane shares two daughters with Sithelo Shozi

The Royal AM footballer has two other daughters with DJ Sithelo Shozi: Flo, who is three years old and Coco, who is two years old, with whom he had a messy breakup.

Despite the ex-couple dragging each other to court when Shozi accused her ex-boyfriend of beating her up while still in a relationship, they co-parent their children with Mpisane's new wife and baby mama, Tamia.

Baby Flo celebrates 2nd birthday with Baby Shark-themed party

the pair celebrated baby Flo's birthday with a grand Baby Shark-themed birthday party attended by her parents and Tamia, where the little fashionista wore a channel outfit.

Check out Baby Flo's birthday party in the Instagram post below:

Andile Mpisane accused of kidnapping Baby Flo

In more Andile Mpisane stories on Briefly News, Andile was taken to court after Shozi accused her baby daddy of kidnapping their Baby Flo with the help of his mother, businesswoman Shawn Mkhize.

It is reported that the footballer looked unbothered by the accusations as his case was being read out while Sithelo was in tears.

