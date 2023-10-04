Anele Mdoda's father, Patilizwe Mdoda, got married to a young woman named Noxolo Zinyana this past weekend

More pictures and a clip of their wedding ceremony was leaked online

The first picture of the couple wearing their matching traditional wedding attire was posted by Anele Mdoda

Anele’s Father, Patilizwe Mdoda, married his new wife, Noxolo, over the weekend. Image: @zintathu

Romance seems to have found its way into the life of the Mdoda family's patriarch, as Anele Mdoda's father has been attracting media attention with his recent marriage to a new bride.

Pictures of Patilizwe Mdoda's wedding trend

Anele Mdoda's father, Patilizwe Mdoda, is no longer a single man and a bachelor. During the weekend, the radio host's dad recently entered into matrimony with his new spouse, Noxolo.

Recently, the 947 radio host was the first one to share a picture online of her father and his new wife, Noxolo Zinyana, in matching traditional wedding attires, which got netizens concerned with the age gap between the newlyweds.

An X user, @jozitube, shared several pictures and a clip of Patilizwe Mdoda and his wifey at Tsolo, Eastern Cape, on their wedding day and captioned it:

"More visuals from Eastern Cape at Anele Mdoda's dads wedding. How the bride and groom arrived at the venue."

Check out the tweet below:

Not too long ago, Patilizwe made headlines when Anele bestowed him with a special gift to celebrate his 65th birthday.

Now, he's once again capturing the top spot on the trending list across social media platforms. This time, the buzz surrounds his alleged marriage to a much younger woman, reportedly younger than his own two daughters.

Fans share their opinions on Patilizwe's wedding

After the pictures and video clips of Patilizwe and Noxolo's wedding spread like wildfire on the internet, netizens and social media enthusiasts couldn't help but voice their thoughts on the matter. Here are a few of the comments that circulated online:

@ThandieDinga wrote:

"Alakhe really likes his grandmother."

@Lebohang_Elias responded:

"Hebaaan. Are my eyes deceiving me or what? Is that the bride?"

@Lebohang_Elias also asked:

"Hebaaan, how old is the bride?"

@Mulalo263 said:

"The bride looks the same age as his daughter, even younger too."

@BhekiBt said:

"Beautiful."

@Terriemeyo wrote:

"Most cases when he dies, she will want to experience a younger man, even younger than herself, that time she will be rich madam. Please don't bash me, I'm just saying."

@Yenkosi said:

"Uthi ufika emendweni ube ugogo."

@_Zip063 responded:

"Aneles mom is 7 years young than Anele."

