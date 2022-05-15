Andile Mpisane and his young wife Tamia Mpisane welcomed their bundle of joy to the world early on Sunday morning

The baby's excited granny, Shauwn Mkhize, took to her timeline to share that Tamia has given birth to a healthy baby girl

Social media users took to her comment section to share their thoughts on the baby's name Miaandy, a combination of both Tamia and Andile's names

Shauwn Mkhize has taken to social media to announce that her son Andile and his wife Tamia Mpisane have welcomed their baby. She was born at 00:14 on Sunday, 15 May.

Shauwn Mkhize announced that Andile Mpisane and Tamia welcomed a baby girl. Image: @kwa_mammkhize, @andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

The excited granny posted a snap of the newborn's feet. The wealthy businesswoman and actress shared that baby Miaandy arrived weighing at 2.8kg.

Taking to Instagram, MaMkhize shared that she's excited to be a grandmother again. The loving momma added that Tamia was also safe and recovering well after giving birth, reports ZAlebs.

Social media users took to the Royal AM boss' comment section to congratulate the young couple. Many shared their views on the baby's creative name.

shaunstylist said:

"Our royal baby, Miaandy."

tracy.trxy commented:

"Ta-mia and Andi-le, Miaandy."

m_leeboo wrote:

"It's the combination of names for me, Miaandy."

kikikoko169 said:

"Talk about being born at the right time in the right place. She will only hear about SASSA. Congrats to all including the baby."

molefetholang7 commented:

"Bathong another girl, so wish was a boy this time. Anyway, congratulations Mpisane family."

portia_nomfundo_khoza wrote:

"Oh my God, congratulations to the beautiful couple Andile and Tamia. Oh doctor Mkhize, you must be over the MOON with joy. SIYANIHALALISELA."

lisanovember23 added:

"Congratulations sweet granny."

