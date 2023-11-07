Tamia Mpisane has joined Season 2 of Shauwn Mkhize's reality show, Kwa Mam’Mkhize

In a statement sent to Briefly News, Shauwn Mkhize shared that viewers will get to see a different side of her

Fans are counting down the days until 14 December, when the reality show premiers on the streaming platform

Tamia Mpisane on the trailer of Shauwn Mkhize’s reality show ‘Kwa Mam’Mkhize’. Image: @tamia_mpisane, @kwa_mammkhize

Kwa Mam’Mkhize just reached a whole level of excitement. Durban businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize welcomes her daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane to the cast.

Trailer of Kwa Mam'Mkhize released

Season 2 of Kwa Mam’Mkhize is set to debut exclusively on Showmax on December 14, 2023. A new episode will premiere every Tuesday for eight weeks.

Returning to the show is son Andile Mpisane and her daughter Sbahle Mpisane. The newest addition is Shauwn's daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane.

Familiar faces include Shauwn's bubbly friend Tha Simelane and her older sister Nozipho Ngubo.

The hit reality show has found a new home under a new production company, POP24, which produced several hit reality shows.

Watch the trailer below:

Witness a different side of the business mogul

In a statement shared with Briefly News, Shauwn compared the two Seasons to her own personal growth. She stated that she would showcase a different side of her.

"Season 1 was about self-discovery. In Season 2, you will witness a different side of me. My children have grown, I have grandkids, and I am cherishing every moment.

"I aim to be more open so that people can truly understand me. There are numerous misconceptions about me, and individuals have their own perceptions of who I am. I have always stated that I want to tell my story in my own words."

Mzansi excited for Kwa Mam'Mkhize

Here's what fans are saying:

@girl_ntusi added:

"Ah seeing Sisi Nozipho, just warms my heart."

@Jabu_Macdonald mentioned:

"Season 2 after so many years. I can’t wait."

@ayanda_m04 added:

"I hope they give us more of Tamia."

@Mashimane_ said:

"Showmax is not sleeping, working over time damm."

Tamia shares cute video of Miaandy

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tamia Mpisane shared an adorable video of her one-year-old daughter, Miaandy Mpisane, wearing a Springboks green and gold jersey on Instagram.

The post received heartwarming responses from social media users, including Miaandy's grandmother, Shauwn Mkhize, and auntie, Sbahle Mpisane, who expressed their love for the cute baby.

Many remarked on Miaandy's cuteness and likened her to her father, Andile Mpisane.

