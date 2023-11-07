The memorial service details for the late Lebohang 'Khelina' Mpyana have been announced

The DiepCity actress passed away on 1 November 2023 after a short illness at the age of 34

South Africans continue to mourn the actress after she nailed the role of Khelina on the TV series

'DiepCity' actress Lebohang 'Khelina' Mpyana will have two memorial services. Image: @lettielebohang

Source: Instagram

The memorial service details and funeral details for the much-loved actress Lebohang 'Khelina' Mpyana have been announced.

2 Memorial services to take place

The DiepCity actress passed away on 1 November 2023 at the age of 34. She had succumbed to a short illness.

Her family has released the details of her funeral services and Mzansi will get the chance to celebrate her life with her family.

A memorial service is scheduled for 8 November at 10am at the Joburg Theatre, with another service in her hometown at the Library Gardens Auditorium in Polokwane.

Lebohang Mpyana will then be laid to rest on Saturday, 11 November.

Mpyana family welcomes the public

In their statement shared on her official Instagram account, her family called on everyone to celebrate her life. Due to limited seating, the rest of her supporters will get the chance to stream the service on Facebook.

"Through her art, she touched many souls and left an ineffaceable mark. Her creativity will live on in the beauty she left behind. Let's come together to commemorate a life well lived.

"Kindly note that the venue has limited seating capacity. The service will be streamed live through @mahumagroupofficial Facebook account."

Mzansi continues to mourn Mpyana

South Africans continue to mourn the actress as she nailed the role of Khelina in the TV series.

queen_kutlwii said:

"Death be not proud. May her beautiful soul continue to rest in peace."

engineer_e_gwaze shared:

"Rest, my dear, you played your best in life. Our hearts are broken. Maybe you are in a better place. Singing with angels."

emms_74 added:

"I'm still can't believe, I'm shocked and sad, what a talented, bubbly and energetic woman. May you rest in peace, Lebo."

kgadi_malebana added:

"I still can't believe you are gone. Our lives have been robbed, shame."

jay_phaps expressed:

"On my birthday. I'm hurt hle Sis Lebo."

