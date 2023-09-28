Just days following Zoleka Mandela's passing, Mzansi has continuously sent words of comfort to her family

News of her memorial broke out, where her family and media people gathered to pay their respects to the late author/ activist

A link to Zoleka's memorial has been shared where the public will be able to watch the proceedings

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

The Mandela family has hosted a memorial for Zoleka, welcoming supporters and media ahead of her funeral on 29 September. Images: zolekamandela

Source: Instagram

Zoleka Mandela passed away on Monday 25 September after a long battle with cancer. The author's family has organized a memorial as a send-off to the vibrant activist and has made it possible for the public to be part of the proceedings.

The remembrance will be live-streamed on YouTube where Zoleka's supporters will get to pay their respects.

Mandela family hosts Zoleka's memorial

In the wake of 26 September 2023, the country was shattered by the news of Zoleka Mandela's passing the previous evening.

The author/ activist had endured a long and painful battle with cancer that had eventually advanced over time, leading to her passing at the age of 43 years old.

The first memorial was hosted on 27 September at Zoleka's family home and the second one is underway ahead of the funeral on 29 September. Zoleka's family and loved ones are in attendance to bid farewell to the mother of six.

In a Twitter (X) post shared by journalist Chriselda Lewis, the user gave followers updates on the memorial proceedings:

"A memorial service for author and activist #ZolekaMandela will get underway this afternoon."

A link to the remembrance was shared where supporters can pay their final respects to the When Hope Whispers author.

Mzansi mourn Zoleka Mandela

In the days following her death, messages of condolences have poured in from all across the country from celebrities to supporters who had been following Zoleka's journey over the years:

Noncedo Mbuqe said:

​"May your beautiful soul rest in eternal peace, my beloved."

​Noxolo Daniel responded:

​"Well done faithful servant of God , usithabathile isitsaba sakho."

Ntebaleng Margaret commented:

​"Rest in eternal peace Zoleka you will forever be my inspiration."

Precious Mnisi posted:

​"Farewell Zo. Your kids have gained a loving angel."

Koku Morangi added:

​"If I’m feeling this heavy, i can’t imagine her kids. Rest In Paradise Zo."

Sbonile Mtshali said:

​"Oh sis Zoleka. you loved loud and proudly. you were so authentic and honest in who you are and who you were becoming. rest in peace my Hero."

Zoleka to be buried among family members

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed details of Zoleka Mandela's funeral where it's said that she will be laid to rest among other family members.

Zoleka had documented her journey and she gave her online community a look into her personal life where she fought till the bitter end. Her death was felt by many people all around the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa honoured Zoleka with a tribute message, saying the country was robbed of her potential.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News