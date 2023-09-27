Zoleka Mandela's family has announced more details about the late author and activist's funeral details

According to the post, a prayer service in her honour is scheduled for 27 September at the Mandela Family Home, followed by a memorial service on 28 September at the Mandela Family House

Her funeral will take place on 29 September at Bryanston Methodist Church, and she will be laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park

The Mandela family has shared more details about Zoleka Mandela's funeral and burial. Zoleka passed away surrounded by her family and friends on Monday, 25 September 2023, after battling cancer for a year.

Zoleka Mandela to be laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park in Joburg. Image: J. Countess/Getty Images and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Zoleka Mandela's funeral details announced

South Africans have been mourning Zoleka Mandela following her tragic death. The When Hope Whispers author died after a year-long battle with severe cancer in her chest, hips, lungs and spinal cord.

According to a statement shared by her family on social media, the 43-year-old activist, who was the granddaughter of Nelson and Winnie Mandela, died a week after being admitted to the hospital. Part of the statement read:

"Zoleka passed away on the evening of Monday, September 25th, surrounded by friends and family. Our sincerest gratitude to the medical team that took care of her."

Another statement posted on Zoleka's Instagram page announced that a prayer service in her honour is scheduled for Wednesday, 27 September, at the Mandela Family Home in Soweto.

Zoleka Mandela's memorial service will follow on Thursday, 28 September, at the Mandela Family House.

Finally, the funeral service is set for Friday, 29 September, at the Bryanston Methodist Church in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

Zoleka will rest on Friday, 29 September, at Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg. This is the same place where other family members like her daughter Zenani Mandela, mother Zindzi Mandela and grandmother Winnie Mandela were also laid to rest.

Mzansi remembers Winnie Mandela, Zindzi Mandela and Zenani Mandela after Zoleka Mandela's death.

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans are mourning the death of four Mandela generations after Zoleka Mandela's death.

Zoleka Mandela's name has been charting trends on social media after the news of her death. South Africans from all walks of life have shared heartwarming tributes and expressed how Zoleka has been reunited with her grandmother Winnie Mandela, mother Zindzi Mandela and daughter Zenani Mandela.

Source: Briefly News