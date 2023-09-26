Zoleka Mandela's death on September 25, 2023, following a prolonged battle with cancer, led to an outpouring of grief and tributes on social media

A throwback photo shared on social media depicted Zoleka alongside her late grandmother Winnie Mandela, mother Zindzi Mandela, and daughter Zenani Mandela

Social media users expressed deep sadness at the passing of all four individuals in the picture, with some noting the tragic circumstances of Zenani's car accident during the 2010 World Cup

South Africans are mourning the death of four Mandela generations after Zoleka Mandela's death. The author and activist's family confirmed that she died on Monday 25 September after a long battle with cancer.

Fans have reacted to a picture of Zoleka, Winnie, Zindzi and Zenani Mandela. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images, BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images and Dave Benett/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi unearths heartwarming picture with four Mandela generations

Zoleka Mandela's name has been charting trends on social media after the news of her death. South Africans from all walks of life have shared heartwarming tributes and expressed how Zoleka has been reunited with her grandmother Winnie Mandela, mother Zindzi Mandela and daughter Zenani Mandela.

Reacting to a touching throwback picture shared on X, formerly known as Twitter by social media commentator @Am_Blujay, many social media users expressed sadness that all four people in the picture are late. The caption of the post read:

"3 generations gone. Reunited again, Rest in peace Zoleka Mandela ️️️"

Fans remember Winnie Mandela after Zoleka Mandela's death

Zoleka Mandela's untimely passing has left social media users reeling. A picture of the late activist alongside her late grandmother Winnie Mandela, mother Zindzi Mandela and daughter Zenani Mandela has left South Africans in their feels.

@PressPlaySA said:

"Very heartbreaking "

@fairnessbwb1 commented:

"So, it’s four generations gone? Somebody used that pic, batho ba Limpopo, tlhalosang."

@TherealMel_1 said:

"The little girl died first."

@TheBestMalcolm added:

"The little one died in a car accident during the World Cup In 2010."

Mzansi mourns the death of Nelson Mandela's granddaughter Zoleka Mandela: "You fought a good fight"

In more news, Briefly News reported that the passing of Nelson Mandela's granddaughter, Zoleka Mandela, has touched the hearts of so many South Africans.

Zoleka died surrounded by loved ones on the eve of her grandmother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's birthday at the age of 43.

