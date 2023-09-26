Nelson Mandela's granddaughter, Zoleka Mandela, passed away after battling metastatic cancer

Her cancer had spread to multiple organs, including the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain, and spinal cord

South Africans mourned her loss, celebrating her fighting spirit and positive outlook on life

JOHANNESBURG - The passing of Nelson Mandela's granddaughter, Zoleka Mandela, has touched the hearts of so many South Africans.

South Africans have poured their hearts out following the death of Zoleka Mandela. Images: @zolekamandela/Instagram & Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Zoleka Mandela passed away after battle with cancer

Zoleka died surrounded by loved ones on the eve of her grandmother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's birthday at the age of 43.

According to a statement by the family, Zoleka was admitted to the hospital on Monday, 18 September.

She battled metastatic cancer to the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord. Zoleka had been receiving treatment, but recent scans showed that the disease had progressed, and she had fibrosis in the lungs.

South Africans mourn Zoleka Mandela's passing

South Africans who were inspired and motivated by Zoleka's journey were touched by her passing. Many shared messages about her fighting spirit and her positive outlook on life.

Here's what they had to say:

@AfricaisBlack said:

"You fought a good fight, Sis Zoleka Mandela, may your soul Rest In Peace. ️"

@Mikateko_Ndlovu said:

"Those who know, cancer is a very painful disease to fight physically, emotionally and financially. Zoleka Mandela's fighting spirit is one I truly admire. Never let the disease take away her Hope, her faith and Her Smiles. Sis Fought till her last breath. Rest in Peace, Zoleka."

@innomatijane said:

"Zoleka Mandela fought so much. She instilled hope in most of us & taught us not to ever give up even if the end is near. What an inspiration she was. I will definitely remember her resilience and gratitude. May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to the friends and families. ️"

@karynmaughan said:

"You fought so hard. Rest in peace, Zoleka Mandela. ❤️

@DreamerSib said:

"Rest in Power, Zoleka Mandela you fulfilled your purpose. You fought with a smile, I'll miss your positive outlook and videos, you were such a darling #terminallyfree."

@kgothatsokgopa8 said:

"You've fought your fight with love, passion, peace and positivity, Zoleka Mandela, so rest in peace from the pain, and you will forever be in our hearts and loved so much ❤️"

Zoleka Mandela opens up about her health

Briefly News previously reported that activist and author Zoleka Mandela's health took a drastic turn. She has shared a new update regarding it.

It has been eleven long years since Nelson Mandela's granddaughter was diagnosed with cancer, and she continues to fight her health complications daily.

Zoleka recently shared that she went and did a CT scan, which later showed that she has blood clots and fibrosis in her lung.

