Zoleka Mandela, a two-time breast cancer survivor, bravely shared her battle with cancer, starting with her diagnosis in August 2023, revealing its spread to her lungs, liver, ribs, spinal cord, and hips

Despite undergoing treatments that left her tired, she maintained a positive outlook, even discussing end-of-life planning

Tragically, she passed away on September 25, 2023, surrounded by loved ones

Zoleka Mandela has been praised for spreading positivity, even when all hope seemed lost. The star shared her touching battle with cancer from the time of her diagnosis in September 2022 to all her treatments until her untimely death on Monday 25 September 2023.

A look at Zoleka Mandela's battle with cancer

There's no denying that Zoleka Mandela was a fighter. The two-time breast cancer survivor started sharing her journey after her diagnosis. She broke the news about her cancer diagnosis on 23 August 2023.

The star told her followers that she was hanging on by a thread after receiving the confirmation that she had cancer in her lungs, liver, ribs, spinal cord and hips. She said she was receiving treatments and was looking forward to getting better.

Zoleka Mandela begins cancer treatment

Social media gave Mzansi the chance to see how Zoleka Mandela fought hard for her health. The star shared touching details about her cancer treatments and how some left her tired and drained.

Zoleka shocked her fans when she revealed that she was planning for her death, despite going through various cancer treatments. Speaking during an interview a few months ago, Zoleka said:

"It will probably sound strange but I think I am blessed or fortunate enough to be in a position where I am in my planning stages. I am having conversations with my loved ones, lawyer, therapist and siblings to discuss what happens on the day and after I pass away."

Zoleka Mandela dies surrounded by family

The When Hope Whispers author's family confirmed that she died on Monday 25 September, surrounded by her family and friends. The statement was shared on the star's social media pages.

