Ntsiki Mazwai is overcome with grief after the news of Zoleka Mandela's passing

Mandela succumbed to her illness on Monday evening and her death was announced in a statement by her family

Ntsiki took to her Twitter (X) account to express sadness over the news where she shared pictures of Zoleka with her online community

Ntsiki Mazwai sent a heartfelt tribute to her late friend Zoleka Mandela, asking her to greet her mom, Winnie Mandela. Images: miss_ntsiki_mazwai, zolekamandela

Ntsiki Mazwai was shocked at the news of Zoleka Mandela's recent passing and grieved for her friend on social media. Mandela died on Monday morning and a statement from her family confirming her passing was shared on social media.

Ntsiki was overcome with sadness as she said goodbye to her friend, asking her to greet her mother Winnie Mandela.

Ntsiki Mazwai mourns Zoleka Mandela

In a Twitter (X) post shared by user Chriselda Lewis, they announced the unfortunate passing of Zoleka Mandela on the evening of 25 September.

In the statement, it's revealed that Zoleka had suffered metastatic cancer to the hip, liver, lungs, pelvis, brain, and spinal cord, which had advanced over time.

She passed away surrounded by her loved ones a day before her mother Winnie Mandela's birthday:

"Zoleka passed away on the evening of Monday, September 26th surrounded by friends and family. Our sincerest gratitude to the medical team that took care of her."

Ntsiki reacted to the announcement with immense sadness at the loss of her friend:

"Oh my Zozo, we never got to explore our beautiful friendship, life happened. I love you so much, say hi to our mom for me. Yoh, I'm so hurt but ke life."

She went on in a follow-up tweet:

"And on her birthday, mama Winnie called her fave back home."

Mzansi laments Zoleka Mandela's passing:

Online users mourned Zoleka's unfortunate passing and many praised her strength through her suffering:

Bongs_Mahlangu said:

"She fought so hard. Kubuhlungu ngabantwana kodwa shem uphumulile."

hlubizer responded:

"She fought a brave and courageous fight. I wouldn't have expected anything less from a person from that family. Rest well."

nonitheotiginal commented:

"She fought for her life, every single day, May her Soul rest in the purest of peace."

vauldicarelse commented:

"She fought bravely for so long. Her Day One called her home."

Naledi77292019 posted:

"Rest well Zozo, you fought till the end."

NaturallyMasha added:

"Zoleka really fought a good fight, may her soul rest in peace."

Mzansi admired Zoleka Mandela's strength

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zoleka Mandela's 10th radiation treatment where many followers said they were proud of her.

The writer and activist had been candid about her struggle with cancer and kept her online community updated on her road to recovery.

Zoleka also launched a YouTube channel to give followers and subscribers updates on her progress.

