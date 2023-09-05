MaMkhize and Tamia Mpisane recently served mother-and-daughter goals at a party

The ladies partied with friends and family, and MaMkhize let loose and partied up a storm

Mzansi raved at the ladies' relationship and Shauwn Mkhize's lively spirit on the dance floor

MaMkhize and pregnant Tamia Mpisane served mother-daughter goals at a party and had Mzansi loving their tight bond. Images: kwa_mammkhize, tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize recently partied with her daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane and had Mzansi swooning over them. The ladies got down on the dance floor and had the guests raving as MaMkize and pregnant Tamia sang and danced the night away.

MaMkhize is in a celebratory mood after Royal AM's recent win against Chippa United that helped them avoid relegation.

MaMkhize parties with Tamia Mpisane

MaMkhize shared videos at a party with her daughter-in-law and a few friends, and had the patrons vibing to their chemistry.

The ladies sang to Sun-el Musician's Akanamali as MaMkhize rubbed Tamia's growing baby bump. Tamia and her husband, Andile Mpisane recently announced their second pregnancy.

"The vibes we managed to get her up."

Mzansi shows love to MaMkhize and Tamia

Followers couldn't help but admire the relationship between MaMkhize and Tamia, saying they were serving goals.

DineoMaduna said:

"If my future mother-in-law is not like Mam’Mkhize I don’t want her."

lesego_mabuela commented:

"This woman is about family, she doesn't even have to pretend."

Omuhle_Ngunezy responded:

"Imagine grooving with your mother-in-law."

user639439 posted:

For mamezela lyk MaMkhize, she's such a vibe and supportive."

thato khofu added:

"Joooh she loves her makoti."

CindyandMelo said:

"Best mother-in-law ever!"

Nonoz responded:

"So beautiful to watch."

Oluvuyo Masiza commented:

"Why does Mamkhize love Tamia so much? mhh."

slindileslizozo81 added:

"Mother In Law For Life."

Luyanda Sibaya posted:

"This is too cute."

uNoxolo said:

"Can't wait for my one and only son to give me umakoti shwele shembe, into esizomtuba Yona sinomalokazana umfanami."

user8398106635846 responded:

"I am going to be this mother-in-law."

Enhle Mc'kyze commented:

"Tamia is so blessed."

MaMkhize celebrates Royal AM's win

Briefly News recently covered Royal AM's win against Chippa United. The victory had MaMkhize and club chairman Andile Mpisane dancing in glee.

Royal AM hasn't had the best luck in their previous matches so their recent wins were enough to have MaMkhize dance up a storm with her daughter-in-law.

The club recently faced relegation from FIFA but managed to avoid it by climbing up the log.

Source: Briefly News