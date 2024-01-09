Moozlie's recent dancing video didn't sit well with netizens

The rapper was captured shaking her bum while performing and was shamed by Mzansi

Fans praised Moozlie's looks, while others claimed she was twerking for money

Moozlie's twerking video received mixed reactions from netizens. Images: moozlie

Source: Instagram

Eish, Moozlie is being dragged on social media. A video of the self-proclaimed new age Mabrr twerking on stage found its way to the internet and caught some smoke. The Factorie global ambassador's clip was met with mixed reactions from netizens.

Moozlie shows off twerking skills on stage

Moozlie started the year off with an electrifying performance in Durban. The celebrated fashionista showed off her look in several photos, where she stunned in a white one-piece with dramatic fringe detailing and clear platform heels.

To top it off, Moozlie rocked her signature low-cut hairstyle and hit the Max Lifestyle stage for a memorable performance.

Twitter (X) user Jack Tairo posted a video of Moozlie on stage:

Mzansi weighs in on Moozlie's performance

Netizens threw shade at Moozlie over her raunchy moves:

iamkolawole said:

"She has bills to pay, so I don’t blame her, lol."

RulzKay1_ asked:

"Artists convey stories and messages. What is she conveying?"

InkunziUMthiya claimed:

"Twerking over age 35 means bad decisions were made in your life."

Anunakin wrote:

"Fathers are needed now more than ever!"

Meanwhile, some netizens defended Moozlie and praised her gorgeous physique:

ATswanaGoddess said:

"A 42 year old, Beyoncé does this on so many of her tours and music vids but you sing praise. Go on."

Nkosanism complimented Moozlie:

"She looks phenomenal for her age!"

ndux_m posted:

"She looks good."

sandimazibuko praised Moozlie:

"One thing about you: you take what you do seriously. Superstar energy!"

