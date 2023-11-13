Moozlie just bagged an international fashion campaign with Factorie

The rapper/ presenter has been revealed as the face of the brand's Summer With Moozlie campaign

The star gave social media a glimpse of her new gig and the latest fits and received applause from peers

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Moozlie revealed the news of her partnership with Factorie for the Summer with Moozlie global campaign. Images: moozlie

Source: Instagram

Our girl Moozlie is the face of a global campaign! The New-Age Mabrrr partnered with Factorie for their new global summer campaign called Summer With Moozlie and couldn't contain her excitement - neither could her supporters!

The threads are already available on Factorie stores which now have Moozlie's gorgeous face on every store front.

Moozlie joins Factorie global campaign

The South Aah girlies are making big moves and Moozlie has joined the list of ladies chasing big bags. The Vatel hitmaker revealed her new global campaign with the youth streetwear brand, Factorie called Summer With Moozlie.

The ever-so-stylish rapper's collaboration is not only a big win for local entertainers, but it's also fitting seeing that Moozlie has always managed to push boundaries when it comes to fashion:

"Summer with yours truly! I had the best time working on this campaign."

Mzansi celebs praise Moozlie's new campaign

Moozlie was showered with praise from peers and fellow celebs for her campaign with Factorie:

thabsie_sa bragged:

"Look at my friend!"

djzinhle cheered Moozlie on:

"Yay Mooz!!!!!"

officialmajorsteez said:

"That’s Our Sis fr fr!"

pearlthusi fawned over Moozlie:

"Love this for you! You’re so perfect yohhh!!!!"

unclewaffles_ promised:

"Otw to buy it rn!"

kidxsa cheered:

"Love this for you. Well done Mooz!"

khaya_dladla said:

"Congratulations lover. Love this for you!"

kefilwe_mabote cheered Moozlie on:

"Congratulations babes!"

maezeedoesit responded:

"Congratulations Mooz!"

Moozlie walks Skhanda World fashion show

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Moozlie and other local celebs walking the Skhanda World fashion show for the Spring/ Summer collection:

Lucky_Mahloane praised:

The @skhandaworld models of the Spring/ Summer 2023 Collection really gave a great show!"

K.O recently shared the news of opening a Skhanda World retail store and revealed a possible location.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News