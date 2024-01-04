Shauwn Mkhize's estranged husband, Wiseman Sbu Mpisane, has ventured into politics, joining the new political party Gap Fixers of South Africa (GFSA)

Mpisane cited former President Jacob Zuma's arrest as a catalyst for his political involvement

As the National Chairperson of GFSA, Mpisane aims to bring about change and improve living conditions for South Africans

Flamboyant businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize's estranged husband Wiseman Sbu Mpisane has reportedly joined the world of politics.

Shauwn Mkhize’s ex-husband Sbu Mpisane has joined a new political party. Image: @Shauwn and Sbu Mpisane

Source: Facebook

Mpisane who was married to Kwa MaMkhize star Shauwn Mkhize is a prominent businessman in Durban. He was also involved in sports as the owner of Royal AM which he later left for his son Andile Mpisane.

Sbu Mpisane joins new political party

South Africans are getting ready to go to the polls and many people are joining the political landscape to ensure citizens get the change they have been clamouring for.

Speaking to ZiMoja, Mpisane said former President Jacob Zuma's unlawful arrest in 2021 pushed him to join politics. The businessman joined the newly formed Gap Fixers of South Africa (GFSA).

"What hurt me the most was to witness someone who fought for our freedom having his fingerprints taken in prison and jailed thereafter. I was hurting because Zuma was jailed after he didn't even face a fair trial."

Mpisane hopes to change the people's condition of living

Sbu Mpisane who is the National Chairperson of the GFSA said the main objective of the party is to fix things in the country and ensure that ordinary citizens can also benefit from national resources.

He pointed out that South Africans are still living in poverty three decades after the black government took over because the constitution doesn't favour black people.

