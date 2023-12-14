The socialite Shauwn Mkhize's reality show, Kwa Mam'Mkhize, premiered on Thursday, 14 December 2023, on Showmax

The reality TV show aired its first episode on 14 December 2023, and it has been trending on Twitter (X)

Netizens were ecstatic as the show premiered, and some of them weighed in on how the first episode was

Mzansi is excited about Shauwn Mkhize's new season of her reality show 'Kwa'Mamkhize'. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

After her trending over SARS tax woes, Shauwn Mkhize is back with a bang, and her much-anticipated reality show got many netizens excited about it on social media.

Kwa Mam'Mkhize's first episode airs on Showmax

Social media personality and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize's show Kwa Mam'Mkhize aired its first episode on Showmax on Thursday, 14 December 2023.

According to City Press, Sbahle Mpisane shared that the second season of the reality show reflects on how everyone has grown, matured and overcame difficulties:

"The biggest difference is that everyone has grown so much from season one, from our mom going through her divorce and getting her name back to my brother being married with children. Me? I was in a wheelchair, and now I am standing tall.

"Witness us as we are in the present moment of our lives. Despite numerous changes, one constant endures—the profound love we share. Observe as I showcase the remarkable journey of reclaiming my life, transitioning from a wheelchair-bound existence with no hope to confidently strutting the catwalk. It's a truly inspiring narrative that resonates with many."

Shauwn also shared the trailer of her reality show on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"More drama! Nizizwele S2 is brewing and this time it’s only on Showmax. Let’s see what Mam’Mkhize and her family are up to."

Fans are ecstatic about the first episode

Many social media users shared their opinions about Kwa Mam'Mkhize's first episode:

@BossMatriach wrote:

"I looove what Ma’Mkhize has done with her parent’s graves.. this is the nice thing about having a family plot to bury your family."

@qhamadlula_ responded:

"I swear we need an extra 30 minutes."

@Nqobile_Cheezie said:

"Been looking forward to seeing Tamia."

@ThandoNkwa replied:

"Andile has grown so much, Sbahle is such a good big sister."

@Nqobile_Cheezie commented:

"At least they ain’t bad mouthing Sithelo."

@Thobilengcobo88 mentioned:

"What a short episode."

SARS goes after Mam'Mkhize

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that In 2020, the long battle between SARS and Shauwn Mkhize's company, Zikhulise Cleaning Maintenance & Transport, came to a head at the Pretoria High Court, where a final liquidation was ordered against the company.

Amidst all the tax drama, Mzansi slammed football club Royal AM owner and tenderpreneur Shauwn Mkhize for allegedly getting entangled in an R27 million sponsorship saga.

