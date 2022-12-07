Businesswoman, actress and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize has bagged a new show that will see her going back to her family home in Umbumbulu to celebrate her achievements with her family and friends

It has been confirmed that two episodes of the KwaMaMkhize Thanksgiving Special will on SABC 1 on 19 December from 9pm

The public broadcaster's spokesperson Gugu Ntuli shared that MaMkhize's son Andile Mpisane, his wife Tamia and MaMkhize's best friends will also be part of the show

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Shauwn Mkhize is all about the bag. The actress and reality TV star has reportedly landed another reality TV show.

Shauwn Mkhize has bagged another reality TV show. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The flamboyant businesswoman is all about the good life, fast cars, designer clothes and travelling the world and Mzansi seemingly can't get enough of her life on social media hence she's in demand on TV.

Daily Sun reports that the star's KwaMaMkhize Thanksgiving Special will be broadcast on SABC 1 on 19 December. The show will air from 9pm. The two-part special broadcast will see Shauwn Mkhize going back to her family home in Umbumbulu to celebrate her achievements. Viewers of the channel will get to watch both episodes on the same day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

SABC confirms Shauwn Mkhize's upcoming show

SABC spokesperson Gugu Ntuli confirmed that the public broadcaster will broadcast the star-studded ceremony. Gugu shared that MaMkhize's son Andile Mpisane, his wife Tamia and her close friends will also feature on the show.

Musa Mseleku's wives bag new show

In other TV news, Briefly News reported that Uthando Nes'thembu star Musa Mseleku's wives are all about the bag. The reality TV stars have bagged another TV gig.

Busisiwe MaCele Mseleku and Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku are reportedly the hosts of a new show titled Ezomshado noMaCele noThobile. Daily Sun reports that the show will premiere in January, 2023. It has 10 episodes and is commissioned by Mzansi Magic.

Speaking to the publication, MaKhumalo shared that the new show is strictly for married couples. MaKhumalo and MaCele know a thing or two about marriage since they're both married to polygamist, Musa Mseleku, who has four wives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News