Mzansi is mourning Zahara's untimely death with tributes from fans and colleagues.

A video of Zahara's final performance has surfaced, showing an emotional and heavy-hearted display on stage

Social media users said the trending video left them emotional

Zahara's untimely passing has left South Africans reeling in pain. Social media has been filled with heartwarming tributes from fans, friends and industry colleagues.

A video of Zahara's final performance has gone viral online. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Zahara's final performance surfaces

Fans have been sharing videos and pictures of award-winning singer and guitarist Zahara following the news of her death. Some fans have unearthed videos of the star performing for the late former President Nelson Mandela, her video talking about how she wants to be remembered and many more.

Media personality Afiba headed to his X page to share a touching video of one of the Loliwe singer's last performances. The video shows the talented singer pouring her heart out while on stage. The caption of the post read:

"I had an opportunity to witness your last performance and it was so different, so emotional and so heavy. I cried my heart out - you told me you were not feeling too well and we rushed to the hotel.

"We cancelled the plans for the rest of the evening because you wanted to take a nap I will always love you @ZaharaSA "

Zahara's final performance leaves fans crying

The video left many social media users emotional. Fans said the performance was out of this world.

@Ke_Mpho_M said:

"All she wanted to do was to sing and heal people through her music, and she delivered❤"

@upendo_nzuri commented:

"Oh man ☹️. This makes me so sad. Wish life was a lil kinder to you her man ☹️."

@DubwNsindiso added:

"One thing about Zahara's last performances is that she was very hurt, I don’t know from what but she was heavy and hurt. May her soul finally find peace."

@Mulalonetshipal commented:

"This made me cry . You can even see that she was not ok. May she rest in peace! I really loved her "

From Spinach to Zahara: A look at Loliwe hitmaker’s rise to fame

Briefly News previously reported that as the country mourns the loss of a music icon, Bulelwa Mkutukana, who will forever be remembered as the great Zahara, we take a look at her rise to international stardom.

Singer and guitarist Zahara was born in the Eastern Cape in 1987. When she was in Primary school, Zahara found a passion for music at church.

Source: Briefly News