Singer Lira wrote a tribute post to the late Zahara, who died on 11 December 2023 at a private hospital

The Feel Good hitmaker shared how Zahara reached out to her two months ago after she had recovered from her stroke

One of the most heartwarming gestures Zahara did for Lira was to sing some of her songs to her

Lira paid tribute to Zahara after her untimely death. Image: @zahara_sa. @miss_lira

As the country tries to grapple with the loss of a soulful singer, Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana, singer Lira wrote a tribute post to her.

Lira penned a heartfelt message to Zahara

Zahara died on 11 December 2023 at a private hospital. She has received an influx of messages from people on social media.

Feel Good hitmaker Lira posted a few photos of Zahara in an emotional Instagram post. Lira said the Loliwe singer reached out to her two months ago after she had recovered from her stroke.

"She called me about two months ago, she’s never called me before, she said my stroke scared her. She thanked me for impacting her."

She added that Zahara made a very heartwarming gesture by singing some of her songs to her.

"She sang my songs to me. She was so sweet. I never thought that she’d be gone so soon. I went through denial when I first heard. Ooh, Bulelwa. It is what it is.

"You had an iconic voice! You had a unique way of telling stories through music! The South African music industry thanks you!!! You’ve found peace now - I hope God’s love envelops you and your family. Till we meet again."

Mzansi comforts Lira

Taking to the comments section of her post, netizens comforted Lira, and some shared their messages of condolences.

ousmanerabson said:

"She really deserved better than the world gave to her."

phalazimkita expressed:

"May God bless you and protect you all our musicians."

keith_m.simelane shared:

"I wish the entertainment industry would unite a lot of people. Artists never ever supported Zahara in difficult times nor visited her...We are quick to send rest in peace, but we hardly stretch a hand nd support each other."

ms_k8williams said:

"It’s stories like this that show us who she really was. What a loss, she was a ball of love."

tshepolephakga said:

"Rest in Peace Zahara! I pray hard that God protects all our artists and turn their talent into blessings."

