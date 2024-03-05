A video of Gogo Maweni's mansion project progress trended recently on social media

The traditional healer and podcaster shared a reel on her Instagram page showing that her mansion's exterior was being plastered

Many netizens flooded her comment section with praise, with others mentioning how inspiring it is

Gogo Maweni shows off her almost complete mansion. Image: @dr_maweni

Popular sangoma and podcaster Gogo Maweni continues to inspire her fans with her house project on social media.

Video of Gogo Maweni's mansion project trends online

Gogo Maweni has found herself trending once again on social media after she beamed with pride after officially launching her new business venture: cattle farming.

The Podcast about Witchcraft host shared a video of the progress of her almost complete mansion. In the video, the star showed the interior of the house, which builders are working on, she also gave a glimpse of the exterior.

Recently, Gogo Maweni shared another video of her mansion on her Instagram page, showing the progress of its exterior and builders now plastering it outside and wrote:

"Monday motivation post."

Watch the video below:

Fans compliment Gogo Maweni

After she shared the video on Instagram, many of her fans and followers flooded her comment section with praise and also mentioned that watching this clip was so inspirational. See some of the reactions below:

mgivavonkadimeng wrote:

"Well done girl."

sa_rich_women said:

"I am definitely trusting this process."

cute_pumi2 commented:

"Who can ever sana."

cooking_with_nonsi praised:

"Sebenzisa girlfriend best investment ever."

lord_aluta1 complimented:

"This is amazing."

khomotso3700 shared:

"I love you gogo I'm motivated."

bontle_mchunu mentioned:

"@dr_maweni I'm still raising money to create and consult wena you're going to change my life."

angelamforbes responded:

"Bereka mosadi."

