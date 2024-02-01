Gogo Maweni announced that she has ventured into cattle farming

The famous sangoma posted a video of her first herd and received praise from her supporters

Mzansi showed love to Gogo Maweni for making big money moves, and wished her well on her business

Gogo Maweni received congratulatory messages after announcing her new business venture. Images: dr_maweni

Gogo Maweni is beaming with pride after officially launching her new business venture: cattle farming. The Podcast about Witchcraft host shared a video of her first herd of cattle grazing and was congratulated by her supporters on her new business.

Gogo Maweni launches new business venture

Our girl, Gogo Maweni, is making money moves! The famous sangoma is still celebrating the successful launch of her podcast and is moving on to making huge investments.

Taking to her Instagram page, Gogo showed off her herd of cattle, saying she recently purchased them. Moreover, the popular gobela also tagged her husband, Sabelo Mgube, hinting that it may be another family business:

"We bought our first herd of cattle today."

Previously, Gogo Maweni had opened up about the real estate business she plans to leave for her children to sustain themselves.

Mzansi shows love to Gogo Maweni

Supporters congratulated Gogo Maweni on her money moves and wished her well on her business venture:

South African dancer, Zodwa Wabantu said:

"You're not playing with little kids!"

Mzansi actress, Lerato Mvelase congratulated Gogo:

"Congratulations!"

Local singer/ dancer, Lady Du showed love to Gogo Maweni:

"Congratulations!"

inyoka_yezulu was inspired:

"Seeing you grow is so beautiful and how you're never shaken by people will forever be a light for me. Blessing and Blessings to you in abundance."

simphiwe.majola said:

"Congratulations, my darling. I am so proud of you."

wakhile1 was impressed:

"Congratulations!! Beautiful cows. You are very wise. There is a lot I can learn from you. I salute you."

geebaybe1045 wrote:

"Land and cattle, you are on the right path. Hands down to you, Makwande."

Gogo Maweni gets candid about money rituals

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gogo Maweni explaining how some sangomas insert snakes into women's private parts for money rituals.

Like her husband, netizens couldn't believe their ears and were equally traumatised by Gogo Maweni's revelations.

